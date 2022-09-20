GAYLE Cancels North American Tour – “I’m Still Definitely Not Going to College”

Although GAYLE has cancelled her Avoiding College Tour, she will, in fact, continue to avoid college.

GAYLE recently announced the cancellation of her North American tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Oct. 8 and continue through Nov. 11. The “abcdefu” singer released a statement on Monday (Sept. 19) via her Instagram stories, breaking the news to her fans.

“Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. It really does mean the world to me,” the singer wrote, informing ticket holders they will be refunded. “I’m learning how to be an adult and how best to do this new life. I love it so much and I’m trying to do it the best way I can,” she explained, while promising fans that she’ll still be playing festivals and creating new music.

She concluded her statement by reassuring everyone that she’s still “definitely not going to college.”

The month-long, 19-date run would have seen GAYLE tour the Southwest into the West coast with a dip into Canada and then on to the mid-Atlantic.

GAYLE’s next festival performance will be at Firefly in Delaware on Sept. 22. The singer will also appear at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio festival on Sept. 24, Breakaway in Carolina on Oct. 1, as well as Austin City Limits on Oct. 7.



Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall



Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room



Oct. 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf



Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford



Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre



Oct. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall



Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club



Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos



Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom



Oct. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex



Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater



Nov. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall



Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre



Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club



Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall



Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage



Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social



Nov. 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum



Nov. 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Photo by Acacia Evans