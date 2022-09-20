GAYLE Cancels North American Tour – “I’m Still Definitely Not Going to College”

Although GAYLE has cancelled her Avoiding College Tour, she will, in fact, continue to avoid college.
GAYLE recently announced the cancellation of her North American tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Oct. 8 and continue through Nov. 11. The “abcdefu” singer released a statement on Monday (Sept. 19) via her Instagram stories, breaking the news to her fans.
“Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. It really does mean the world to me,” the singer wrote, informing ticket holders they will be refunded. “I’m learning how to be an adult and how best to do this new life. I love it so much and I’m trying to do it the best way I can,” she explained, while promising fans that she’ll still be playing festivals and creating new music.
She concluded her statement by reassuring everyone that she’s still “definitely not going to college.”
The month-long, 19-date run would have seen GAYLE tour the Southwest into the West coast with a dip into Canada and then on to the mid-Atlantic.
GAYLE’s next festival performance will be at Firefly in Delaware on Sept. 22. The singer will also appear at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio festival on Sept. 24, Breakaway in Carolina on Oct. 1, as well as Austin City Limits on Oct. 7.
Cancelled Dates:
Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room
Oct. 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Oct. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos
Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Nov. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
Nov. 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Nov. 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Photo by Acacia Evans