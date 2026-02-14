Gene Simmons Continues To Double Down on Controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Comments

Co-founding the hard rock band KISS in 1973, bassist Gene Simmons’ storied career has spanned five decades. In 2014, he received one of the industry’s highest honors when he joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his KISS bandmates. Recently, Simmons faced backlash after criticizing the organization for including hip-hop artists. Not backing down from his stance, the 76-year-old rock legend continued his commentary on social media Saturday (Feb. 14.)

“I have more questions. When will Led Zeppelin and NWA be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Simmons wrote on X/Twitter. “And when will Garth Brooks & AC/DC be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame.”

For good measure, he added, “I stand by my words!”

Gene Simmons Believes Hip-Hop Has No Place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The post is the latest in a series of comments Gene Simmons has made speaking out against the inclusion of rap artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

During an appearance on the Legends N Leaders podcast, the KISS founder pointed out that lauded heavy metal outfit Iron Maiden is not a member of the organization, while hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash is.

“Ice Cube and I had a back and forth [about this]. He’s a bright guy and I respect what he’s done,” Simmons said. “It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language.”

The Grammy nominee caught flak for his use of the word “ghetto,” which many interpreted as having racist undertones. However, the Israeli-American rocker defended his use of the term to People magazine, claiming “ghetto” actually originated in the Jewish community rather than among African-Americans.

“Ghetto is a Jewish term … How could you be, when rock is Black music? It’s just a different Black music than hip-hop, which is also Black music,” Simmons said.

Continuing, he added, “Rock ‘n’ roll owes everything to Black music, statement of fact, period. All the major forms of American music owe their roots to Black music.”

Summing up his point of view, Simmons said, “One, I admire and respect hip-hop. Two, it is not rock ‘n’ roll. And three, when are Led Zeppelin and AC/DC going to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame?”

Featured image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images