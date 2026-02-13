Chuck D Responds After Gene Simmons Says Hip-Hop Doesn’t Belong in Rock Hall

While not the first artist to discuss the decision-making behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Gene Simmons stood at the forefront of the conversation. Over the years, the Rock Hall has inducted not only rock legends but also singers who left their mark on the industry. Although loving what they produced, Simmons believed hip-hop has no place in the Rock Hall. Claiming, “I don’t come from the ghetto”, the hitmaker drew some criticism from fans, causing Public Enemy’s Chuck D to speak out.

Videos by American Songwriter

The original statement from Simmons happened when he appeared on the Legends N Leaders podcast. When discussing how the Rock Hall looked to celebrate hip-hop, the singer insisted, “It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language. And as I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera or symphony orchestras.”

Not holding back on his statement, Simmons gave new life to the ongoing debate. Posting his thoughts on Twitter, Chuck D didn’t attack the KISS singer. “Gene definitely has his opinion and it carries major weight… however it is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame … not considering it ‘ROCK’ may hold a debatable point but clearly RAP and some other genres of movement are the ‘ROLL’ .. Rock and Roll clearly splintered all over the place in the 1960s and big banged ever since.”

Gene definitely has his opinion and it carries major weight… however it is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame … not considering it ‘ROCK’ may hold a debatable point but clearly RAP and some other genres of movement are the ‘ROLL’ .. Rock and Roll clearly splintered all over the… — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 12, 2026

[RELATED: Gene Simmons Speaks Out After Controversial “Ghetto” Comment]

Gene Simmons Wonders About Iron Maiden And Led Zeppelin

The main concern for Simmons had little to do with the idea of hip-hop artists being inducted. The singer couldn’t understand how bands like Iron Maiden are still on the outside. “The fact that, for instance, Iron Maiden is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is… Ice Cube and I had a back and forth — he’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done. He shot back that it’s the ‘spirit’ of rock and roll.”

Having a respect for other artists and genres, Simmons searched for clarity when it came to the wide umbrella of rock and roll. And for bands like Iron Maiden and Led Zeppelin, he continued to sing their praise. “I just want to know when Led Zeppelin’s going to be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.”

While Simmons remains firm in his stance, Chuck D’s response highlights just how broad and complicated the definition of rock and roll has become over the decades. Whether fans side with tradition or embrace the genre-blending history of the music industry, one thing is clear – the conversation around who belongs in the Rock Hall is far from over.

(Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)