Gene Simmons Claims Rap Doesn’t Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: “I Don’t Come From the Ghetto. It Doesn’t Speak My Language”

While the music industry is comprised of hundreds of artists, only a few reach the level of stardom like Gene Simmons. At the forefront of the legendary band KISS, Simmons helped the group not only gain international fame but also launch a brand that sold over $1 billion in licensing revenue. And at the top, KISS was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eternally grateful for rock music, Simmons recently slammed the organization for including rap artists.

Appearing on the Legends N Leaders podcast, Simmons shared his confusion surrounding the Rock Hall adding rap artists when groups like Iron Maiden remain on the outside. “The fact that Iron Maiden is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is.”

Confused about the idea, Simmons sought Ice Cube’s opinion. “Ice Cube and I had a back-and-forth, and he’s a bright guy, and I respect what he’s done. It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language. And I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras. How come the New York Philharmonic doesn’t get the Rock and Roll [Hall of Fame induction]?”

Gene Simmons Labels Rap Music “Spoken-Word Art”

According to Cube, the Rock Hall was more about embodying the spirit of rock and roll rather than the sound. Simmons fired back, “So Ice Cube and Grandmaster Flash, and all these guys are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I just wanna know when Led Zeppelin’s gonna be in the Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame. Oh, you can’t do that? Oh, really?!”

Diving deeper into his stance on the artists who should be inducted, Simmons suggested rap music was more spoken art than music. “By and large, rap, hip-hop is a spoken-word art. You put beats in back of it, and somebody comes up with a musical phrase, but it’s verbal.”

Although Simmons held no animosity towards artists like Cube and Eminem, he insisted, “I really don’t give a f***. It just doesn’t speak to me. With the genius of being able to put words and music and arrange it, it’s much more complex.”

Having little control over the induction process, Simmons admitted the decisions ultimately rest with the Hall’s voters. While he says he respects the success and impact of hip-hop, he remains firm in his belief that the Rock Hall should stay focused on traditional rock music.

