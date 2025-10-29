George Jones, George Strait, Johnny Cash, and … Morgan Wallen? Country Star Surpasses Willie Nelson With Latest Feat

Four years after coming up short on NBC’s The Voice, Morgan Wallen released his debut country album, If I Know Me. After a record-breaking 114 weeks on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, If I Know Me reached No. 1. Wallen seemingly hasn’t left the charts since, sending 20 No. 1 singles to country radio. With the release of his latest song, a cover of British alt-indie outfit Nothing But Thieves’ “Graveyard Whistling,” the CMA’s reigning Entertainer of the Year finds himself in good company.

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 29), “Graveyard Whistling” debuted at No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Morgan Wallen’s 117th career entry on the chart.

With his latest project, Wallen passes up Willie Nelson for the fourth-most songs in the chart’s history. He trails a trio of other country music titans, with George Jones, George Strait, and Johnny Cash occupying the top 3.

.@MorganWallen's cover of Nothing But Thieves' "Graveyard Whistling" debuts at No. 11 this week's #HotCountrySongs chart.



It's his 117th career entry on the chart, passing Willie Nelson for the fourth-most in the chart's history, after George Jones (155), George Strait (124) and… — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 29, 2025

This latest milestone comes on the heels of another. Earlier this month, Morgan Wallen became the first solo artist to land two songs — “Last Night” and “What I Want” — each spending at least 20 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Is Morgan Wallen Up to Something?

Morgan Wallen released his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, to much fanfare in May 2025. That summer, he headlined another wildly successful tour named for the album. Now, a cryptic message on the “Love Somebody” crooner’s official Instagram fan page, Club Wallen, is seemingly indicating that he isn’t quite done… well, being the problem.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the page shared a message written in Morse code. That message translates to “Still the Problem,” with a link shared to Instagram Stories leading to the corresponding website stilltheproblem.com.

The site seems to be counting down to something at 8 a.m. Central on Thursday, Oct. 30. And the general consensus is that the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker, 31, will announce his touring plans for 2026.

