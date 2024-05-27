Resurfaced Morgan Wallen ‘The Voice’ Audition Shows Why He Belongs in Nashville, Fans Say

Morgan Wallen has racked up multiple accolades during only a decade in country music. The East Tennessee native has scored No. 1 hits with songs like “Last Night” and “Thought You Should Know.” However, some Wallen fans feel that his offstage antics have begun to overshadow his onstage success. Now, many of those fans are pointing to a resurfaced video of Wallen’s audition for The Voice as proof the country star is right where he should be.

See a Young Morgan Wallen Try Out For ‘The Voice’

In 2014, a then-unknown Wallen competed on Season 6 of the singing reality competition show The Voice. The 20-year-old landscaper elicited chair turns from coaches Shakira and Usher with his blind audition performance of Howie Day’s “Collide.”

“You have something that is very unique,” said the “U Got It Bad” singer. “There’s not quite a voice like yours on The Voice.“

Wallen chose Usher as his coach, but was later stolen by Adam Levine after the second round. Unfortunately, the future hitmaker didn’t make it past the Playoff rounds.

On Sunday (May 26), the Instagram account @countrybits posted a video of Wallen’s full audition. Fans took to the comments section to express their shock that Season 6 coaches Levine and Blake Shelton passed on country’s next big thing.

“How was he not a four chair turn!!” one incredulous fan commented. (Other users pointed out that the “Ol’ Red” singer had already filled his team by the time Wallen took the stage.)

Another fan added, “see this is why Morgan belongs in Nashville.”

Nashville Council Rejects Sign for Wallen’s New Bar

Morgan Wallen was set to celebrate the grand opening of his new bar, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, during Memorial Day weekend. However, the team behind the new restaurant announced last week they would postpone the grand opening due to an inspection.

It wasn’t the establishment’s first setback. Last Tuesday (May 21), Nashville council members rejected a proposed sign advertising Wallen’s venue due to the singer’s “harmful actions.”

Wallen was caught on video saying a racial slur in 2021. This past April, he was arrested for throwing a chair from the sixth story of Eric Church’s downtown Nashville bar, Chief’s. Felony and misdemeanor charges are still pending against the “Wasted on You” singer.

Taking to the comments section, some Instagram users referenced the Nashville council members’ decision. “What a genuine talented artist,” one fan wrote. “they better let him put a giant sign on his bar in Nashville.”

