George Jones Tribute Concert Coming to Movie Theaters

The George Jones tribute concert is coming to a movie theater near you. On October 17, Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones, the star-studded concert featuring performances by Jelly Roll, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna Judd and many more, will be playing in theaters for a one-night-only showing. The concert took place on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, one day after the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.

Brad Paisley, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and Christian group The Isaacs are among the many other performers in the lineup, alongside collaborative performances by Judd and Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins and The Isaacs, and Joe Nichols and Justin Moore. The all-star film finds the artists performing some of Jones’ biggest hits including “Why Baby Why,” “Bartender’s Blues” and “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes.” Paisley performs Jones’ most well-known hit which is also regarded as the greatest country song of all time, “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Fans will also get to see a special appearance by Randy Travis, who inducted Jones into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.

“It is still hard to believe that George is gone,” the singer’s wife Nancy Jones said in a press statement. “He was loved by so many artists and fans. We may not have him here in person, but we have his music to keep his memory alive. Filming this night was something special. The love for George was overwhelming!”

“I am so thankful to the loyal fans of Country music,” Nancy said in an additional statement prior to the show. “George’s music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come to celebrate him.”

Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones is being distributed via Fathom Events. See the full list of theaters where the film will be playing HERE.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Getty Images