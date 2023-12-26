Carrie Underwood Can’t Get Enough of Husband’s Christmas Costume: “Ladies, Get You a Man Who Will Wear a Red Nose”

Carrie Underwood clearly is enjoying the holiday season with her family, as exemplified by a recent photo she posted on her Instagram Stories this past week. The pic, which was shared by UsMagazine.com, shows Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, wearing a red nose and inflatable reindeer antlers with some plastic rings hanging from them, surrounded by a group of children.

Underwood has captioned the photo, “Ladies, get you a man who will wear a red nose & antlers & allow third graders to throw things at his face.” While no further information is available about the image, it appears that Fisher visited a classroom and took part in a holiday-themed game of ring toss with the young students.

Fisher, a retired pro hockey player, has been married to the country star and former American Idol winner since 201. The couple have two children—sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

Underwood’s Christmas Message

Underwood, a devout Christian, marked Christmas by posting a graphic that featured a verse from the Bible on her Instagram page: “She will bear a son & you shall call his name, Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” The post is accompanied by a note that reads, “Merry Christmas, everyone! Today, we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. May this holy night bring you all peace and hope.”

Underwood’s 2024 Concert Plans

Underwood recently announced that she was extending her ongoing REFLECTION Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre into the fall of 2024. She added six newly announced dates spanning from October 16 to October 26. Underwood posted a video promo on her social media pages featuring her announcing the new dates.

Underwood’s 2024 schedule also includes previously announced shows at the venue in March, May, June, and August. You can check out her full list of concerts at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

There are several different places to purchase tickets for these concerts. You can buy tickets and VIP packages directly from Resorts World Las Vegas and Underwood’s website. General ticket sales are also available via Ticketmaster and StubHub. As the dates get closer, fans might have better luck snagging tickets on StubHub; just keep in mind that prices may be higher or lower than face value, as StubHub is a secondary ticketing platform.