George Strait Sang My All-Time Favorite Song to a Record Crowd—and It Was Unforgettable

There is a reason George Strait is considered the King of Country Music. Some might believe it is because of hit songs like “I Cross My Heart” and “Amarillo by Morning.” Others could point to his list of accolades and decades in the genre. And for those who happened to attend his concert, there is nothing better than thousands and thousands of fans screaming his name. Either way, add all that together – you have yourself a night to remember. Speaking of a night to remember, Strait recently set a new record while performing “Run.”

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On Saturday, Strait walked into Clemson’s Memorial Stadium in Death Valley. Although the home of the Clemson Tigers, for one night – it was the home of Strait. Even before the King took his place on the 360 stage, Wyatt Flores and Cody Johnson got a taste of what it was like to stand in the fame of Strait.

The George Strait concert was incredible and he played my all time favorite song pic.twitter.com/VACeYfnDNS — Hayley (@proctorsdesign) May 3, 2026

Looking out over the crowd, a staggering 90,037 people packed into the stadium for the concert. While setting a new attendance record for Death Valley, it also marked the first major concert in the stadium since the Country Music Festival in March 1999. With history the theme of the night, Strait wasn’t looking to run when he performed the lead single of his 2001 album The Road Less Traveled.

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Highlighting the historic night in Death Valley, the concert was a full-blown celebration. Having discussed the possibility of his retirement in the past, the show was the first time Strait performed there in nearly three decades. And it wasn’t just a comeback, as it was his biggest performance outside of Texas. Keeping the stats going – it was the fourth-largest concert in his career.

The last time Clemson saw a crowd that size was back in October 1999 when the Tigers welcomed the Florida State Seminoles to Death Valley. Sadly, Clemson lost 17-14. But still, the stadium housed 86,092 fans.

While more than enough seats for a college football game, organizers increased that number by adding 9,000 extra seats to Frank Howard Field. Celebrating the historic night, Strait’s team posted a collage of pictures on Instagram, “Memorial Stadium ‘Death Valley’ in Clemson, South Carolina — y’all set a record for George’s biggest show ever outside of Texas with 90,037 fans! Special thanks to Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores for kicking things off!”

In June, Morgan Wallen will follow in the footsteps of Strait when he takes over Death Valley. With the King already setting the standard, Wallen has plenty to live up to.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)