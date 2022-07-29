Giant Screen Falls onto Boy Band Mid Performance, Crushing Dancers

A series of concerts by Hong Kong-based boyband Mirror has been called off after a large LED video screen came crashing down on top of them during a hometown show on Thursday night (July 28).

The shocking moment came as the 12-piece group was dancing around the stage, performing their set business as usual, when one of the large video monitors above the stage fell from the ceiling injuring at least two of the members.

“A live show by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short on Thursday after a screen fell from a height on the stage. It hit dancers below, according to footage shared across social media. Local media reported that at least two were injured,” the Hong Kong Free Press wrote as a caption to the video, posted to Twitter. See a fan-shot video of the incident below.

(Warning: Video Includes Sensitive Content )

The concert was stopped quickly after the screen fell, with the band’s manager, Ahfa Wong Wai-kwan, coming out onto the stage to tell the attendees the news. “Thank you so much for your support to Mirror, but there is something that we need to handle now. I hope you can all leave in an orderly manner…I’m sorry. I promise to settle your tickets and promise we will handle the show to ensure [everyone’s] safety.”

The Mirror show was part of their ongoing concert series called “MIRROR.WEARE” at the Coliseum in Hong Kong—a venue that has become the mecca of Canto-pop in the city. The series was originally slated to begin on July 25 and trek on until August 5. Last night’s show (July 28) was the band’s debut at the venue.

The concert series seems to be riddled with accidents as Thursday’s incident comes just days after one of the band’s members, Frankie Chan Sui-fai, fell off the stage while giving a speech. Chan was able to get back onto the stage shortly after and told fans, “I’m sorry, I fell.”

In a social media post after the concert, Chan wrote, “Sorry for making everyone worry. I was too focused on my words. Only some bruises. I’m a lucky man.”

