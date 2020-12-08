Gibson launches its first-ever capsule apparel collection with Aviator Nation today, featuring 14 styles including T-shirts, hoodies and hats in unisex, as well as men, women, and children’s sizes. The apparel draws inspiration from ‘70s fashion styles, music themes and iconic Gibson guitars such as the Hummingbird and Flying V.

The Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection is coming soon to Aviator Nation stores across the U.S. and is available online worldwide now at Gibson.com. To showcase the new line, Gibson and Aviator shines the spotlight on several rising indie artists, including Jackie Venson, Mobley, Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire, Suzanna Choffel, John Evans and more.

Aviator Nation/Gibson in Austin with John Evans @JebRocksTexas

Gibson and Aviator Nation share a solid ethos of creating high-quality and hand-crafted offerings, manufactured, produced, and made in America. Gibson, of course, has their headquarters based in Nashville, TN. Aviator Nation prides itself on being the opposite of “fast fashion. Instead, the Los Angeles-based manufacturer states, they study “vintage fabrics, fiber weaving processes, inks and dye treatments while implementing labor-intensive production techniques of hand-drawing designs and hand-sewing garments that remain true to a 70s-inspired vibe while ensuring originality, a vintage spirit, and a worn-in feel.”

Aviator Nation/Gibson in Austin with Suzanna Choffel @SuzannaChoffel

“It’s exciting to bring this collaboration to life, combining Gibson, an iconic, 126-year-old brand that has been shaping sound for multiple generations and genres of music around the world, with Aviator Nation, a young brand at the forefront of a lifestyle revolution,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “The Aviator Nation team has remained true to Paige’s original vision of handmade, high quality clothing with a vintage edge that’s been embraced by the current generation. I am looking forward to evolving our relationship with Aviator Nation.”

Steeped in the power of music and stitched by hand, the new Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection is available at this link: https://www.gibson.com/Gear/Aviator-Nation.

Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection trucker hats

Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection Hummingbird zip hoodie

Gibson Aviator Nation Flying V T-shirt

Gibson artist Jackie Venson @JackieVenson wears the Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection Boyfriend Tee in Charcoal

Gibson artists for the Aviator Nation x Gibson Collection: Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mobley has a new single “James Crow” out now and will release his new album Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme via Last Gang Records in February 2021. Blues, rock, R&B and soul singer-songwriter Jackie Venson has released her new album Vintage Machine. An amalgam of bluesy southern rock and punk, Black Pistol Fire have released a new single “Hope in Hell” and their sixth studio album is set for release in early 2021 via Black Hill Records. Singer-songwriter and soul songstress Suzanna Choffel’s new song “Good Problems” is out now. Roots Americana singer-songwriter, and producer John Evans and his John Evans Band recently released the new live album Live From Norfolk Street and have launched the weekly livestream series https://livefromnorfolkstreet.com/.