If you’ve ever wondered exactly how a guitar is built from start to finish, particularly a Gibson, you’ll want to make some time and check out Gibson TV’s new series “The Process.”

The 12-part series digs deep and offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look inside the main Gibson USA Factory in Nashville, TN and the physical process of guitar-making. Each free episode runs 5-8 minutes, and details how necks and bodies are created, fingerboards fretted, sanding, buffing and more.

“We knew we wanted to take the viewer on a cinematic journey in ‘The Process’ that was so real they would feel like they could smell the sawdust,” says Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience and Gibson/Producer, Gibson TV. “But the interviews with the passionate craftsmen and women who build these guitars took that beautiful visual to a level that we never could have expected.”

“As we were developing the framework for Gibson TV, we wanted to produce shows that allow our artists to tell their stories and offer original programming that you can’t find anywhere else” adds Todd Harapiak, Producer, Gibson TV. Viewers can watch how our guitars are made in ‘The Process’, dig through a guitar collection with Paul McCartney’s guitarist Brian Ray in ‘The Collection’ and spend an hour with Tony Iommi talking about his life in ‘Icons’ and much more.”

Gibson TV is only six months old and the web-based channel has already garnered accolades, including a Silver trophy at the annual Telly Awards, which showcases the best works created within television and video.

Gibson TV’s production team, led by Mark Agnesi and Todd Harapiak, delivers engaging shows with storytelling from iconic artists for music lovers around the world. Since Gibson TV’s official debut on January 7, 2020, Gibson TV has acquired 50,600 new subscribers, 5.5 million new views and over 526,500 hours of viewing.

All Gibson TV original shows are streamed for free on Gibson.com; subscribe to Gibson TV on YouTube and be notified when new episodes become available.

“It’s an honor to receive our first Telly Award for ‘The Process’ six months after launching Gibson TV,” says Cesar Gueikian, Gibson. “The producers Todd Harapiak and Mark Agnesi had a vision to show the entire process of guitar creation direct from our talented artisans at Gibson USA factory in Nashville. The cinematic show has captivated a worldwide audience reaching far beyond guitar fans; I am proud of what they’ve accomplished in such a short period of time.”

Below are links to the first four episodes:

The Process: Episode 1 – “How Guitar Bodies Are Made At Gibson USA”

In Episode 1 of “The Process,” Gibson’s Master Luthier Jim DeCola takes viewers on an in-depth look at the body line inside the rough mill at Gibson USA in Nashville, TN.

The Process: Episode 2 – “How Guitar Necks Take Shape At Gibson USA”

In Episode 2 of “The Process,” Gibson’s Master Luthier Jim DeCola takes viewers on an in-depth look at the neckline inside the rough mill at Gibson USA in Nashville, TN.

The Process: Episode 3 – How ES Guitar Bodies Are Made At Gibson USA

In Episode 3 of “The Process,” Gibson’s Master Luthier Jim DeCola takes viewers on an in-depth look at the construction of Gibson’s Electric Spanish bodies inside the Gibson USA factory in Nashville, TN.

The Process: Episode 4 – Rope Binding Guitar Bodies At Gibson USA

In Episode 4 of “The Process,” Gibson’s Master Luthier Jim DeCola takes viewers on an in-depth look at the 125-year-old process of rope binding guitars.