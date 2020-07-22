Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Best New Music
NewsBest New MusicDaily Discovery

girlfriends Radiate Pure Pop-Punk Goodness With “California”

Joe Vitagliano

-

These days, finding a band that’s as full-blooded “pop-punk” as girlfriends is, well… a hard task to say the least. Sure, the genre is far from dead. Many artists are still carrying the torch of pop-punk, pushing its evolution forward in the never-ending story of popular music. But… very few artists capture the original essence of the genre in as organic and seamless of a way as girlfriends. This became strikingly clear on June 26 when the duo — consisting of Beats 1 host Travis Mills and entrepreneur Nick Gross — put out their debut single, “California.” 

Produced by John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Blink-182), “California” almost sounds as if the traditional tropes of pop-punk were personified — it features everything from driving guitars to youthful emotional turmoil to the genre’s iconic singing style. Even the band’s aesthetics fit into the niche, between the duo’s spot-on fashion and unfortunately male-gaze-y band name. Musically, the song’s high point is its chorus, which is so infectious and catchy that it’ll instantly put you in a “turn up the car radio and sing at the top of your lungs” kind of mood.

 “This is the second song we wrote as a band,” Mills told American Songwriter. “We were in Calabasas with John Feldmann at his home studio. John always has an acoustic guitar out when you start a session and he had the chords already and the tag of California. We had the whole idea done in about 30-45 minutes and just spent the rest of the day recording all the parts. I wanted to do something that reflected who we were and how we grew up. I was going through a very transformative time, fresh out of a breakup and it all just came out so perfect. Feeling like this place you grew up loving was somehow a prison now. The same streets you drove down together looked different. The beautiful California sunset looked tainted and not as vibrant as before. I hope people can hear the sincerity in this record and relate to it somehow.”

Listen to “California” by girlfriends below:

RELATED ARTICLES

Best New Music

Rolling Stones Release Unheard Track, “Scarlet,” Featuring Jimmy Page

Press Release - 0
Today, The Rolling Stones are releasing a previously unheard and never before released “Scarlet,” a track recorded by the Stones in October 1974 featuring...
Read more
Best New Music

Shovels & Rope Premieres “Mississippi Nuthin'” From Forthcoming ‘By Blood’

American Songwriter - 0
On July 22, American Songwriter exclusively premieres “Mississippi Nuthin’,” the new single from Charleston, South Carolina-based country rock duo Shovels & Rope, which is taken...
Read more
Latest News

Congressman Adam Schiff To Discuss His Efforts Supporting Songwriters In This Week’s ASCAP Experience: Home Edition

Robert Dye - 0
This week’s ASCAP Experience: Home Edition features a strong lineup of guests, including country stars, a congressman and business executives covering important...
Read more

Popular Posts