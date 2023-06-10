Watch: Alexandra Kay Transforms Blink-182’s “Dammit” Into Country Ballad

Alexandra Kay may be a country music mainstay, but she’s always willing to cross genres. Kay, who became popular on TikTok in 2020, turned to social media to reveal an ear-grabbing cover of Blink-182’s “Dammit.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Kay became known for her “Coffee Covers” – tackling chart-topping hits and country classics, while pouring a cup of Joe. This time around, she placed the kettle back on the burner and hit the studio to record the pop-punk track.

Although Kay usually keeps the integrity of each song, she effortlessly transformed the recognizable track into a country ballad. Her angelic, yet soaring vocals are backed by an acoustic and steel guitar. Her storytelling soul is placed on full display, as she delivers the heart-wrenching song about failed love. Within Kay’s rendition, fans can hear the words of the well-written piece more clearly.

And it’s happening once again | I’ll turn to a friend | Someone that understands, and sees | Through the master plan, Belts Kay. But everybody’s gone | And I’ve been here for too long | To face this on my own, well I guess | This is growing up.

Kay stripped the up-tempo production once produced by Mark Trombino. The rock band released the track in 1997 – “Dammit” served as the second single of their breakthrough album, Dude Ranch. The relatable lyrics were penned by band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and frequent contributor Jerry Finn.

The original song incorporates electrifying guitars and percussion. “Dammit” became one of the band’s first hit singles, peaking at No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart.

“Thank you for loving this country girl’s cover of “DAMMIT” !” wrote Kay on Instagram. “Full music video out now on YouTube! @rayaleymedia, you killed it and ily. Thanks to the best band in the world for being a part of this.”

The chilling cover comes on the heels of her original track “I Hate Airplanes.” The reflective melody serves as the first preview to her debut record, Backroad Therapy. It is unclear if “Dammit” will be included on the track list, but she said that the collection would be her most vulnerable to date.

“I want people to think of me as a storyteller. I’ve been praised a lot over the last couple of years for my voice,” Kay previously told American Songwriter. “Many listeners gravitated to me and my music because of my classic country sound. With this song, people are really starting to see me as a songwriter, which is leading up to the most vulnerable and personal diary–esque album that I’ve ever released. I think it’s perfect.”

Before the full-length record is released in October, fans can catch Kay on her headlining Dive Bar Dreamer Tour with Tana Matz. The trek will kick off on July 19 in Wichita, Kansas, and conclude in Athens, Georgia, in early August. Tickets are available, HERE.

Photo by Step Siau – Courtesy Tunecore