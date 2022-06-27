Long Beach native Giveon performed through a minor setback at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26).

The R&B musician closed out the Black Entertainment Awards (BET) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California with a medley of some of his hit songs —”Heartbreak Anniversary,” “For Tonight,” and “Lie Again.”

The artist faced technical difficulties throughout his performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary,” forcing him to switch microphones right before singing “For Tonight.”

He later joked about the malfunction on Twitter, “Not @BET sabotaging my mic,” following cry-laughing emojis. He continued the lighthearted tweet with comparisons between his technical difficulties and Lil Nas X’s beef. “@LilNasX I get it!!!!”

Giveon was nominated for best male R&B/pop artist along with Blxst, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye, Wizkid, Bleu, and The Weeknd. The Weeknd took home the award. In 2021, Giveon won a BET award for Best New Artist.

In 2020, the singer got his break after being featured on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle.” His EP Take Time was released the same year, and through that, he found his way into the Top 10 of Billboard 200.

Giveon’s released his debut album, Give or Take, on Friday (June 24), and also announced a tour, starting Aug. 16 at The Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia.

You can read Giveon’s tweets and watch his BET performance below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images