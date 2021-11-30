Wizkid Concert Sees Security Breach Only Weeks After Astroworld Tragedy

Only a few weeks after the tragedy of the Astroworld festival (Nov. 5), another concert faced out-of-control crowds. Wizkid, Nigerian singer/songwriter famous for his feature on Drake’s “One Dance,” held a concert that saw a temporary security breach on November 28. A spokesperson for the concert venue, the O2 Arean in London, commented on the incident in a press statement.

There was “a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred,” the spokesperson stated to BBC News. “[A] number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue.”

Despite this incident, “[t]he situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved,” according to O2 Arena’s spokesperson. “The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week and advises fans to arrive early for security checks tomorrow night and again on Wednesday.”

In addition to the brief break in crowd control, concertgoers watched as Wizkid brought the controversial singer, Chris Brown, on stage. Brown’s performance with Wizkid was his first UK stage appearance in a decade due to visa restrictions. The American singer’s travel visa was rejected after his 2009 domestic assault on Rihanna.