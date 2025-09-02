“God Save the Wrist”: Current Sex Pistols Lineup Postpones Fall North American Tour Due to Guitarist Steve Jones’ Injury

The current Sex Pistols incarnation, which features three of the legendary punk band’s original members joined by new singer Frank Carter, has postponed its entire upcoming North American and South American fall tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Founding Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones explained in a message shared on the group’s social media pages that the dates have to be rescheduled because of a recent injury he suffered.

[RELATED: Never Mind Johnny Rotten, Here Come the Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter to Tour North America in the Fall]

“I’ve got some good news and bad news. What do you want first?” Jones wrote. “Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while.”

He continued, “The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist.”

The Sex Pistols members and Carter added in a joint statement that the concerts “will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered.” They also asked fans to “check local venue websites and our social media for more information.”

More than a dozen shows had been announced for the North American leg of the tour. The outing was to have kicked off on September 16 in Dallas at the Longhorn Ballroom, a venue the Sex Pistols had played during their infamous 1978 U.S. tour. The trek had been mapped out through an October 16 performance in at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The tour’s postponement means that the Sex Pistols members and Carter won’t be performing at the 2025 CBGB Festival on September 27 in Brooklyn, New York. The event’s lineup still features Iggy Pop, Jack White, Marky Ramone and many more.

More About the Current Version of the Sex Pistols

Since 2024, Jones, along with founding Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock, have been playing shows and touring with Carter, a U.K. singer who also performs with the punk bands Gallows and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.

The postponed tour was to have featured the Sex Pistols and Carter performing the band’s sole studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, in its entirety, plus select other songs. The trek also was set to commemorate the Sex Pistols’ 50th anniversary.

On Original Sex Pistols Frontman John Lydon’s Rift with Ex-Bandmates

As previously reported, founding Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, a.k.a. Johnny Rotten, has been estranged from his Sex Pistols bandmates since they all last toured together in 2008. Lydon also launched an unsuccessful lawsuit trying to block Sex Pistols music from being used in the 2022 Hulu biographical series Pistol, which was based on Jones’ 2016 memoir, Lonely Boy.

In an article posted on U.K. newspaper The i Paper’s website in February 2025, Lydon shared his feelings about his former bandmates continuing to play Sex Pistols concerts without him.

“When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me, it p—ed me off. It annoyed me,” the 69-year-old singer wrote. “I just thought, ‘they’re absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.’”

Lydon, who was the band’s main lyricist, continued, “I didn’t write those words lightly. They’re trying to trivialize the whole show to get away with karaoke but in the long term I think you’ll see who has the value and who doesn’t. I’ve never sold my soul to make a dollar.”

Lydon recently wrapped up a European tour with his longtime band Public Image Ltd.

On September 4 in Armagh, Northern Ireland, he will launch a lengthy series of solo Q&A events in the U.K. and Ireland. The appearances are through a March 12, 2026, event on the Isle of Man.

Lydon also has nine U.K. concerts with Public Image Ltd. scheduled for late December 2025 and early January 2026.

(Photo by Henry Ruggeri)