Goo Goo Dolls Reveal Details of 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom,’ Single “Yeah, I Like You”

Goo Goo Dolls have revealed their 13th album Chaos in Bloom, out Aug. 12, marking the first album by the band produced by frontman John Rzeznik.

A follow-up to the band’s 2019 release Miracle Pill, the 10 tracks of Chaos in Bloom aren’t necessarily a “pandemic” album but consist of songs born during a time of isolation and being locked in at home, sparked with social commentaries, reflections on the state of the world, and some hope for more empathy for one another.

“’Chaos in Bloom’ reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together,” said Rzeznik in a statement. “Where we’ve been, and where we’re going.”

Bassist Robby Takac added, “I’ve been trying to have a relationship with the bigger picture, and refining happiness and what it means from that perspective.”

Recorded during the pandemic at Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York, the remote setting left the band with their music and little outside noise and armed with a collection of vintage instruments and gear juxtaposed with a more modern recording platform.

Turn my life into a hurricane / Kill the paranoia in my brain … I don’t need another lonely weekend / Just give me thrills so the truth don’t creep sings Rzeznik on the punchier single “Yeah, I Like You,” a direct looking into the rage of celebrity culture and all its detriments.

“In a world that is just drowning in social media and internet stars, many of whom are certainly talented, but many confirm that in 2022 you can be famous for doing nothing,” said Rzeznik. “Celebrity in this age has a very quick burn. It was hard not to be consumed by it during the pandemic.”

Chaos in Bloom Track Listing

Yeah, I Like You War Save Me From Myself Let The Sun Loving Life Going Crazy Day After Day Past Mistakes You Are The Answer Superstar

Photo: Claire Marie Vogel