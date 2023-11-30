Grace Leer Details Her Debut Acting Role on Hallmark’s ‘Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas’

With the Christmas season officially here, it is that time once again when Hallmark unveils their hefty lineup of Christmas movies. With over 40 movies announced this season, it appears that former American Idol contestant, Grace Leer, is making her acting debut in the Blake Shelton film Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas. Excited about the opportunity to add acting to her growing resume, it appears the singer does more than act in the film as she also wrote a Christmas song for the production.

Videos by American Songwriter

On November 30, Leer will star alongside Chris Carmack and Shenae Grimes-Beech in the sixth installment of the series. Besides Shelton producing the film, the original idea came from a book called Time for Me to Come Home, written by his mother, Dorothy Shackleford, and Travis Thrasher. Revolving around Christmas, family, and the magic that brings it all together, Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas is sure to give audiences a proper dose of Christmas spirit.

Discussing her time on set, Leer revealed she didn’t go looking for the role as a person at Hallmark sought her out. Although the singer needed to send in an audition, she easily fit the role of Riley Wheeler, the sister of Matthew Wheeler, played by Carmack.

From Acting To Singing

While her first time on a movie set, Leer admitted that it felt natural to her. “I was really nervous when I was getting ready to go on camera for the first time and I’ll never forget that day, but the minute they said ‘action,’ I felt the same way that I do when I perform on stage.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals Premiere Date for New Christmas Hallmark Movie: Watch the Trailer]

Besides starring in the film, Leer also lent her voice to the song” Star on Top of the Tree”. And to make her acting debut even more spectacular, she wrote the song. While filming took place over the Summer, the singer explained how Hallmark needed songs. “Hallmark is always looking for original Christmas songs, and I had a few, but they said after we filmed the movie, ‘Hey, if you want to send us any music that you think would be a good fit for this film, let us know.’” And that is exactly what she did.

When asked about a future in cinema, Leer didn’t hesitate to share her dream of being on the silver screen. “I would absolutely love to continue to act and get better at it and definitely balance it with music. That would be so much fun.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)