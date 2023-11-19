Blake Shelton Talks Holiday Traditions with Jennifer Hudson

Blake Shelton appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show to explain some of his holiday traditions with wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton and Stefani got married in 2021 and the couple has already created some interesting traditions for their Thanksgiving meal.

“We really get into the holiday spirit,” Shelton told Hudson. “The only tradition I think that we have is–me and the kids–they love to do these weird turkeys. A couple of years ago we had to make a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto turkey.”

“There’s really no point to it,” he continued. “I do cook, but I’m limited on things.”

In the same interview, Shelton commented on life after leaving The Voice. He had the longest stint of any judge on the hit competition show—his tenure spanned 23 seasons.

Hudson asked the country singer if he “missed” being on the show. “Not yet,” he admitted.

“I did that for 23 seasons,” he continued. “To be totally honest about it, I wasn’t even planning on being there that long. I was planning on wrapping up around 21 seasons. Then, obviously, COVID hit and then I didn’t want to walk out on the show. So I stayed, I didn’t have anything else to do. I stayed too long for me to now miss it.”

Despite feeling like he wrapped up at the right time, he did take home a major souvenir from his time on the show.

“I got my chair!” Shelton confirmed. “I told them that was the one thing I wanted–besides a bunch of money. They sent me my red chair.”

“You deserve the red chair,” Hudson responded. “I consider you the king of The Voice.”

Shelton went on to talk about his fellow judges–including his wife, Stefani, and Niall Horan. “I actually love that kid,” he said of Horan, after watching the former One Direction star do an impression of himself. “We only got to work with each other on the final season of the show, but we keep in touch.”

Check out Shelton’s full interview with Hudson, below.

Photo: Youtube