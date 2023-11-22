Blake Shelton Takes Strong Stance on Putting Up Christmas Decorations Before Thanksgiving

Blake Shelton has picked a side in the great debate of whether or not you should put Christmas decorations up in November. The topic has been a debate for years with people falling into two opposing camps.

Some people believe that by putting Christmas decorations early you’re not giving Thanksgiving its fair due on the calendar. However, Shelton strongly believes in putting up Christmas decorations early, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shelton opened up about his holiday plans now that he doesn’t have his schedule filled with The Voice. The country icon revealed that he’s one of those who gets his decorations early — the reason being he wants more bang for his buck.

Shelton said, “Yes. Abso-damn-lutely. Because, listen to me, not only does it look festive and awesome and beautiful, also, if you’re gonna go through the trouble of putting all that crap up, get some time out of it.”

As Shelton pointed out, getting Christmas decorations up can be a bit of a hassle. Not only does it take hours, but you’ll probably need a ladder to put lights up on your house. It makes sense that Shelton would want to leave them up a little longer given all that hard work.

That being said, Shelton’s holidays haven’t consisted of just Christmas decorations. He also celebrates Thanksgiving in style. Part of Shelton’s holiday traditions involves putting new spins on turkeys with very out-there recipes. For instance, he made a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey a few years ago.

“We really get into the holidays. Me and the kids they all watch TikTok and all the stuff, and so they see people making these weird turkeys,” he said. “So, like a couple of years ago we had to make a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey…You like grind up the Cheetos and you put it on the turkey and then you make the turkey. There’s really no point to it.”

Spending time with his family is the main reason that Shelton has cited for why he ended up leaving The Voice and also for why he doesn’t miss it quite yet. The country singer has more free time on his hands this year where he can enjoy the holidays and bask in the glow of those Christmas decorations.

(Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)