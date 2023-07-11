Graham Nash to Recieve This Year’s ‘John Lennon Real Love’ Award

It has been announced that Graham Nash will be honored with the 2023 “John Lennon Real Love” Award. Nash will receive the award in New York during Theatre Within’s 43rd annual John Lennon Tribute event.

Nash recently released an official statement regarding the award, stating, “This is a very special award. I thank Yoko (Ono) and the Theatre Within for thinking of me.

“Over many years, I watched John and Yoko ‘fight the good fight’ for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day,” Nash’s statement continued. “I’m proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honoured with the John Lennon Real Love Award.”

The “John Lennon Real Love” award was first established in 2014. Since then, various beloved artists have received the honor, including Rosanne Cash, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco, and Donovan. According to the award’s website, the “John Lennon Real Love” award “celebrates artists for their creative brilliance, support of charitable causes and/or enduring commitment to social activism.”

Originally from the UK, Nash is known for being part of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, as well as his solo career. He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. Nash released Now, his latest studio album, on May 19. When Nash first announced the new album, he stated, “I believe that my new album, Now, is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say.”

While speaking with Spin, Nash similarly stated, “It’s probably my most personal record. I mean, don’t forget the opening line is ‘I used to think that I would never love again.’ Because I’m 81 now and, you know, holy s***!”

Nash is currently on tour, with his next show taking place at Freight and Salvage in Berkeley, California. During a recent interview with Billboard, Nash discussed not seeing age as a negative when it comes to being a musician. He told the outlet, “I just want people to know you can still rock at 81. I’m 81 now, for f–k’s sake! Holy sh-t! And I’m very happy in my life. I’ve been around a long time, as you know. I’ve made some fine music in my life, with my fantastic musical partners. And I feel there’s still more of it coming.”

(Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)