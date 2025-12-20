Grammy-Nominated Indie-Pop Star Shares Hopeful Message After Onstage Collapse

Releasing her brutally honest breakout single “Messy” in May 2024, Lola Young saw her star rise rapidly. However, shortly after releasing her third album I’m Only F**king Myself in September 2025, the 24-year-old indie-pop star collapsed onstage mid-song during her set at New York’s All Things Go Festival. Days later, Young announced she was taking a break from performing as she tended to her physical and mental health. Three months later, the Londoner broke her silence on social media, offering fans an update on her overall well-being.

In an Instagram post Saturday (Dec. 20), Young revealed she is aiming to “gradually get back to performing and continuing pursuing my dreams.” The “One Thing” singer thanked fans who gave her “time and space to gather myself and get my head in a better place.”

“I’ve felt so much love and support from you all and it has helped more than you will ever know,” Young wrote, adding, “Happy holidays to you all and can’t wait to see you in 2026.”

“Life is a journey, nothing is perfect,” she concluded, “but today I am doing well.”

The post marked Young’s first words on social media since Sept. 30, when she informed fans she would be canceling all performances “for the foreseeable future.”

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger,” she wrote.

Lola Young Collapsed Onstage Mid-Song

On Sept. 27, Lola Young paused her performance of the 2023 single “Conceited” at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium during the All Things Go festival. Video footage showed her swaying and dropping the microphone before falling backward onstage.

The crowd cheered as Young’s band, team and security rushed to help the singer to her feet, carrying her offstage.

The singer’s post follows her first public appearance since that fateful day. On Friday (Dec. 19), Young attended Lily Allen’s Christmas party, where she posed for a photo with the “Madeline” singer and pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

Young picked up two nominations at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards. “Messy” scored a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance, while the “D£aler” singer is also up for Best New Artist against Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, and Alex Warren.

Featured image by Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images