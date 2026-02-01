Lola Young Returns To Stage for First Time in Four Months Ahead of Grammys Performance

Topping the charts with her candid breakout single “Messy” in May 2024, Lola Young positioned herself as an important new voice in the music industry. The song earned Young a Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards, where the 25-year-old Londoner is also up for Best New Artist. However, the indie-pop star has largely avoided the spotlight since collapsing onstage mid-performance last September. As she gears up for a special performance with her fellow Best New Artist hopefuls during Sunday’s (Feb. 1) 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Young made a triumphant return to the stage this week.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lola Young Ends Performing Hiatus After Onstage Collapse

Ahead of the Grammys, Spotify hosted all eight Best New Artist nominees Thursday (Jan. 29) at the Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California. Taking the stage in a black Vaquera top and gray parachute pants, Lola Young fielded thunderous applause before beginning her three-song set.

[RELATED: Grammy Awards to Feature All Eight Best New Artist Nominees in Special Performance]

“This is a special moment for me,” she told the crowd. “I’m feeling better, so thank you to everybody here — and to everybody who makes performing feel like this.”

News of Young’s return spread across social media, with fans excitedly commenting, “I’VE MISSED HER SO BAD,” and, “WELCOME BACK MY ANGEL.”

The “D£aler” singer hadn’t set foot on a stage since Sept. 27, when she fainted during a performance of her single “Conceited” at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium during the All Things Go festival. Three days later, Young informed her social media followers that she was “going away for a while,” canceling all scheduled performances “for the foreseeable future.”

The “One Thing” singer then went dark on social media for nearly two months, breaking her silence with an Instagram post five days before Christmas.

“Life is a journey, nothing is perfect, but today I am doing well,” she wrote.

All Best New Artist Nominees Will Perform at the Grammys

Music’s biggest night is almost here, with the 68th annual Grammy Awards set to broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 1). This year, the Recording Academy has announced that all eight Best New Artist hopefuls will take the stage together for a special performance.

Lola Young will join Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Katseye, Sombr, Addison Rae, and The Marias. For now, the details surrounding the unprecedented performance remain a mystery. Tune into CBS or Paramount+ at 8 p.m. Eastern to catch the ceremony, hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah.

Featured image by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images