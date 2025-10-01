“It Pains Me To Say This”: Indie Pop Star Is Going Away for the “Foreseeable Future” After Onstage Collapse

Although releasing her first album in 2023, Lola Young watched her stardom expand just a year later when This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway hit shelves. Among the songs featured on her second album was “Messy”, which topped the UK Singles Chart. Having only spent a few years in the music industry, Young didn’t waste a single moment as she jumped right back into the studio for her third album, I’m Only F**king Myself, which released on September 19th. Although on the rise, the singer recently canceled all upcoming performances after she collapsed on stage.

Over the weekend, Young took the stage at the All Things Go Music Festival at the Forest Hills Stadium. While appearing to be just another performance, fans quickly noticed the singer struggling to stay on her feet. Eventually, she lost her balance, falling backwards. While scheduled to perform on Sunday in Washington, DC, she ended up canceling that performance. And now, Young explained on Instagram how she was “going away for a while.”

Fans Rally Around Lola Young After Canceling “Everything”

Posting the news on social media, Young wrote, “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.”

While Young never wanted to let her fans down, she took a moment to thank them for their continued support during her absence. “Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously, you will be entitled to a full refund. I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

With Young upset over letting her fans down, they quickly showed their support as the post climbed over 401,000 views. And looking at the comments – “you do you darling! We’ll be here with open arms and open hearts.” Another fan added, “That takes courage and acceptance to do, the first step is the hardest. You will come back stronger and healthier, well done.”

Receiving love and support from her fans, Young promised to focus on her health, with hopes of returning in the near future.



