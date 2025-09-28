Breakout Indie-Pop Star Collapses Mid-Song During NYC Festival

Just three weeks after performing her breakout hit “Messy” at MTV’s 2025 Video Music Awards, indie-pop star Lola Young was back in New York for the All Things Go music festival. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old Londoner’s set ended abruptly when she collapsed onstage mid-song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Video footage shows Young swaying and dropping the microphone before falling backward onstage at the Forest Hills Stadium Saturday, Sept. 27. The singer-songwriter had paused her performance of the 2023 single “Conceited” to speak with her keyboardist, but seemed to faint before she could get her message out.

The crowd cheered as Young’s band, team and security rushed to help the singer to her feet, carrying her offstage.

Later, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii shouted out her “sister” as she took the stage for her own All Things Go set.

[RELATED: The Most Incredible Moments From the 67th Annual Grammy Awards]

“She’s an incredibly talented artist, and she wasn’t feeling well tonight. I’m so glad you guys were there to support her and hold her up. Let’s wish her the best, OK, everybody?” said the “Anxiety” singer, 27. “Say, ‘We love you, Lola.’ I want her to hear that and I want her to feel that, OK?”

Doechii compartilhou palavras de apoio a Lola Young durante seu show principal no festival All Things Go, em Nova York, depois do incidente ocorrido no palco mais cedo naquela noite.❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/HUz4C78ojh — Lola Young Brasil (@lolayoungbra) September 28, 2025

As footage of her mid-performance fall made the rounds online, Lola Young took to social media to deliver an update straight from the source. “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Thank you for all of your support, Lola.”

The following day, Young—who released her third studio album, I’m Only F**king Myself, earlier this month—had another announcement for her followers. Understandably, she will not play her scheduled set during Day 2 of the three-day All Things Go festival.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” Young wrote on Instagram. “I hope you’ll give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”

A day ahead of the incident, manager Nick Shymansky revealed on Instagram that Lola Young had bowed out of a scheduled set at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, due to a “sensitive matter.”

“Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe,” Shymansky wrote. “She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

Featured image by Marleen Moise/Getty Images