Grammy Winners See Uptick in Sales, Streaming

In addition to celebrating some of the biggest artists and songs in music, the Grammy Awards also had an impact on music consumption.

Following the broadcast of the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5), several of the night’s big winners saw an increase in streaming numbers and album sales. According to Luminate, an entertainment data company, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny are among the artists who also saw a significant bump in numbers.

Beyonce saw a more than 108 percent increase in physical and digital album sales after breaking the record for winning the most Grammys, her total is now at 32 trophies. Record of the Year winner Lizzo’s album sales went up 140 percent and digital song sales increased 231 percent after “About Damn Time” took home one of the night’s top prizes.

Styles, who walked away with Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House, had a 29 percent increase in album sales and 61 percent increase in on-demand streams. He also saw a whopping 424 percent jump in digital song sales.

The artist who saw the biggest uptick in interest following the show was Bonnie Raitt, who scored her first win for Song of the Year for the solo-penned “Just Like That.” Her digital song sales saw an increase of more than 2,000 percent, while album sales hit a 605 percent increase and on-demand streams went up by 355 percent. Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album winner Samara Joy also saw a serious jump in numbers, with a combined total of 2,882 percent across album sales, digital song sales, and on-demand streams.

Rounding out the group is two-time Best Musica Urbana Album winner Bad Bunny, who saw a 130 percent increase in digital song sales, album sales that went up 87 percent, and a 12 percent increase in on-demand streams.

