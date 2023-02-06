Harry Styles Performs “As It Was,” Takes Home Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album

If you tuned into pop radio at all in the past year, odds are you heard Harry Styles’ “As It Was” a fair few times. Given its stature in the pop world, “As It Was” could not be passed over at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Styles took to the Grammy stage to perform the new wave anthem on the heels of winning the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. Donning a silver fringed jumpsuit, Styles referenced the human-sized record player found in the music video for “As It Was,” making his way around the stage with a host of backup dancers.

After finishing the first verse, Styles jumped off the turntable and joined his backing band. He then gave the full force of his energy to singing the chorus: In this world, it’s just us / You know it’s not the same as it was.

Styles even tried his hand at a little choreography for the performance, joining his backup dancers once again for a breakdown in the bridge.

The performance brought the star-studded crowd to its feet, including Shania Twain who previously performed with Styles during his set at Coachella. See a clip of the performance below.

Harry Styles, As It Was (Live at the 2023 #GRAMMYs) [2023] pic.twitter.com/X7JDwzxtUw — b 📂 (@sheeshgwsmedia) February 6, 2023

Styles took home the first televised award of the night. He is also one of the most nominated this year. He received nods for Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Best Music Video (“As It Was”) and Song of the Year (“As It Was”).

The performance of “As It Was” marks Styles’ second Grammy performance. He opened the 2021 ceremony with a jazz-influenced version of “Watermelon Sugar.” In the same year, Styles took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and received nominations for “Adore You” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line.

(Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)