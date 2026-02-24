Darius Rucker Announces Songs of Summer Tour 2026: Everything You Need to Know

Darius Rucker has just announced a stretch of tour dates for summer 2026. Dubbed the Songs of Summer Tour, the 20-date run will see the country star celebrating the summertime with a slew of headlining outdoor amphitheater dates.

Darius Rucker’s Songs of Summer Tour kicks off June 4 in Toledo, Ohio at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater. The route will see Rucker visiting a selection of mostly eastern and midwestern stops, including Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wilmington, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; and Phoenix, Arizona. The final stop of the tour will be on August 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A selection of rising and established talent will be in the support slot at select dates, including Old Crow Medicine Show, George Birge, Lauren Alaina, Robert Randolph, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Rucker said in an Instagram post, “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… The Songs of Summer Tour in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together!”

Darius Rucker Songs of Summer Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Artist presale for select shows begins Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM local time. Some presales are live now. Check Ticketmaster to see all presale details and set your reminder. General onsale for most dates begins Friday, February 27 at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster, with some dates going onsale in March.

You can also get Darius Rucker tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

June 4 – Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 5 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 6 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 11 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Austin Williams)

June 13 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 18 – Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 19 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (George Birge, Austin Williams)

June 25 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater (Lauren Alaina, Austin Williams)

June 26 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center (Lauren Alaina, Austin Williams)

June 27 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre (Lauren Alaina, Austin Williams)

July 16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor (Austin Williams)

July 17 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (Robert Randolph, Austin Williams)

July 18 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion (Robert Randolph, Austin Williams)

July 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Old Crow Medicine Show, Austin Williams)

July 24 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater (Old Crow Medicine Show, Austin Williams)

July 25 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Old Crow Medicine Show, Austin Williams)

July 30 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (Evan Honer, Austin Williams)

July 31 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre (Evan Honer, Austin Williams)

Aug. 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (Evan Honer, Austin Williams)

