Grammy-Winning Country Legend Postpones Shows After Sustaining a Fracture in an Ice Fall

Marty Stuart fans will have to wait a while to catch him in concert. The country singer recently revealed that his tour has been postponed due to an injury he sustained after slipping on ice.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Well, there’s the slow hand, the Mojo Hand, the Winning Hand, the Unseen Hand, the Hard Working Hand,” Stuart wrote on Instagram. “And then I fell down on a patch of ice and did an excellent job of hurting my hand and spraining my wrist, complete with a state-of-the-art hairline fracture. Good job, Marty!!”

While Stuart assured fans his injury is “getting better by the day,” he can’t perform for the time being.

“The worst part of it all is I can’t play the guitar or the mandolin, at the moment,” he wrote. “So, please pardon the cancellations and inconveniences. The Superlatives and I will return in full force just as soon as possible. Meanwhile, stay safe, everybody.”

Molly Tuttle Speaks Out After Marty Stuart Postpones Their Tour

Stuart was slated to kick off the Molly x Marty: Guitars On Fire – The Cosmic Twang Tour on Feb. 5. Seven shows were slated to be held in February, with the Molly Tuttle Trio joining Stuart on the road.

Tuttle took to Instagram to react to the news of the tour’s postponement.

“Incredibly sorry to hear that Marty Stuart has been injured and we will be postponing our shows together this month while he recovers,” she wrote. “Wishing Marty a speedy recovery and sending him lots of love.”

“I was SO excited for our tour and know that a lot of you made travel plans around coming out to see us together on the road and are understandably disappointed,” Tuttle added. “I will be sharing info on rescheduled dates and refunds as soon as I find out more.”

So far, the makeup dates for the tour have yet to be announced. The tour is in support of Space Junk, a 20-song instrumental album Stuart put out last year.

“This record is a cinematic, surfy, vibey, cosmic-hillbilly, twisted ride through the California coast and beyond out into space,” Stuart said of the LP. “It’s just pure joy. This record is pure joy and pure love.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images