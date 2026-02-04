These 4 Country Artists All Launched Their Careers in Their Home State of Tennessee

Plenty of country artists move from all over the world to Nashville, Tennessee, to have a country music career. But some artists were actually born in the Volunteer State. These four country artists are all proudly from Tennessee.

Hillary Scott

Hillary Scott, best known as part of Lady A, grew up in country music. Her mother, Linda Davis, sang with Reba McEntire, and is featured on McEntire’s “Does He Love You” duet, a No. 1 hit in 1993. Her father, Lang Scott, is also a talented singer. So it’s no surprise that Hillary Scott carved out a career for herself in country music.

Before joining forces with fellow Lady A members Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott auditioned for American Idol, twice, and was turned down both times. Fortunately, she found her home with Kelley and Haywood. Their debut single, “Love Don’t Live Here”, came out in 2007.

Chris Young

Chris Young is born and raised in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located just outside of Nashville. He attended Middle Tennessee State University for a while, before ironically relocating to Texas, where he was singing at Cowboys Dance Hall in Arlington, Texas. While in Texas, he was invited to audition for Nashville Star. Not only did Young try out, but he won in 2006.

Young now lives in Music City, but he is forever part of Murfreesboro. In 2021, the Chris Young Café opened at MTSU.

Dolly Parton

There probably isn’t anyone more proud of being from Tennessee than Dolly Parton. One of 12 children living in a small, two-bedroom cabin in the Smoky Mountains, Parton relocated to Nashville when she was just 18, right after her high school graduation.

Although she never officially called East Tennessee home again, her roots run deep in the Smoky Mountains, including with her Dollywood theme park. Now one of the most popular theme parks in the world, Parton began Dollywood as a way to honor her heritage.

“This is where I drew my first breath,” she tells Knox News. “So, of course, this would be where I would want to do something wonderful, to be part of something great. And just stay part of these mountains forever.”

In 1973, Parton released My Tennessee Mountain Home. The record, largely about her own rural upbringing, features her family’s humble home on the cover.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen is from the tiny town of Sneedville, Tennessee, with a population of just over 1200. Wallen’s original dreams were to leave his hometown, but not for music. His biggest dreams were to become a professional baseball player. But when those dreams were derailed, due to injury, Wallen switched to country music, and never looked back.

In 2014, Wallen competed on The Voice. Although he didn’t win the TV show, he made it far enough to show him that he had a future in country music. He relocated to Nashville, the city he still calls home.

