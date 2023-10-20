Gwen Stefani Thanks ‘My Best Friend, My Husband,’ Blake Shelton, as She Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani received a huge honor on Thursday, October 19 as she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Hollaback Girl” is thanking her lucky stars.

As Stefani has been making music for over 30 years, we were first introduced to the icon in the group No Doubt. Since her humble beginnings, she’s gone on to become a multi-platinum artist with three Grammy awards under her belt.

Fans lined up to see the singer/songwriter receive her star and give a heartfelt speech on the honor.

“Never ever I thought in my wildest dreams that this girl from Orange County would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It just doesn’t make sense to me. Jimmy, what are we doing? How did you know? It feels like a second ago that you pulled me aside at a showcase. I didn’t know who I was. You didn’t know who I was. I didn’t know who you were. I didn’t care who you were. He said to me, ‘You’re gonna be a star. In six years, you’re gonna be a star.’ And I said, ‘Six years that’s just weird. Six years, I’m gonna be pregnant with my fifth child and I won’t be doing music.’ But, six years on the dot, “Don’t Speak” was No. 1 around the world and he was right,” she explained.

Stefani of course had to thank the love of her life and country music star Blake Shelton. “If I didn’t have The Voice. If I didn’t have Irving. I wouldn’t have met my best friend, my husband, Blake Shelton. I love you so much. You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you I knew I was home and I’m so so proud that you are mine. I can’t believe it. I love you so much.”

Stefani is currently in her fifth season as a coach on NBC’s reality singing competition, The Voice.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images