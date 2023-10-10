Hailey Whitters’ “I’m In Love” Is Most Added at Country Radio

Hailey Whitters continues her reign at country radio with her new single “I’m In Love.” The song is the most-added at country radio this week with 58 first-week stations. “I’m In Love” follows the success of the Top 20 single “Everything She Ain’t.”

In an interview with Whitters at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the singer described the track as “fun.” “It’s very country-sounding,” Whitters tells American Songwriter. “It’s light, it’s fun.”

“I’m In Love” serves as the title track to Whitters’ latest EP, released in July. Nicolle Galyon, Lee Miller, and Cameron Bedell penned the song.

“I knew the minute I heard this song I had to record it. I didn’t write it, but I wish I had,” she said in a press statement upon the song’s release. “I love–pun intended–the quirky language and spirit. Every time I sing it I’m smiling like a big ol sap because it just makes me so happy and puts me in a good mood.”

Whitters tells American Songwriter her I’m In Love EP showcases where she is now in life.

“The last record was Raised, and it’s where I came from, and I feel like life is good,” she says. “There’s been a lot of cool things that have happened in the last year. … ‘Everything She Ain’t’ is on a project and that song has changed so many things for me. This new project is a bridge between Raised and what’s to come. We got some new stuff coming too.”

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee says the journey of “Everything She Ain’t” has been a total surprise. From the recording of the song and the radio reaction to starting trends on TikTok and being covered by Kelly Clarkson, “Everything She Ain’t” has quickly become a fan favorite.

“That’s one of the last things we recorded, one of the last things I wrote [for Raised],” she says. “I thought the record was done in my mind and we played that song for the team and they flipped out over it and we’re like, ‘You have to put this on the project.’ So that whole song has totally caught me by surprise and everything that’s happened with it. I was not expecting it at all. It’s a wild ride.”

Photo Credit: Harper Smith / Courtesy Big Loud Records