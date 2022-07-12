Brandi Carlile Releases Lineup for 4th Annual ‘Girls Just Wanna Weekend,’ Including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell, and More

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Brandi Carlile has announced the lineup for the upcoming 4th annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend—and there are some big names.

The annual destination show, which takes place south of the border, features an all-lady lineup, including stars like Maren Morris, Sarah Bareilles, Wynonna Judd, Lucius, yoga, Allison Russell, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, and more.

The festival will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico from January 9-13 next year in 2023.

According to a press statement about the event, “Guests will have the choice of staying at two all-inclusive resorts for Girls Just Wanna Weekend: Hard Rock Hotel or Barceló Maya Riviera Resort—a well-appointed, adults-only luxury resort located just 10 minutes from the Hard Rock. The all-inclusive packages offer guests a variety of accommodations at both locations (including stage front and oceanfront suites), a wide array of dining options, world-class spas, fully equipped fitness centers, and unlimited drinks at bars throughout the resorts and in all concert areas. Guests staying at Barceló Maya Riviera will have access to daily programming including activities and solo sets by the pool at their home resort, plus complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock for evening shows on the Main Stage, as well as throughout the day if they wish to be at Hard Rock.”

Complete details regarding the event and packages are available HERE.

The festival announcement marks another feather in Carlile’s cap after a big year, which saw her release a New York Times best-selling memoir, Broken Horses, and an acclaimed new album, In These Silent Days.

Carlile is also in the midst of a tour, and fans can see those full dates below, which include guest appearances from Russell, Ani DiFranco, Brittany Howard, Indigo Girls, and more.

Even more recently, Carlile unveiled the official music video for her current single, “You And Me On The Rock.”

IN THESE SILENT DAYS TRACKLIST

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10. Throwing Good After Bad

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 15—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater=

July 16—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion×

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡

July 31—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua+

August 1—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua+

August 5—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island¤

August 11—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Arena#

August 13—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival at Big Sky Events Center§

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion**

August 19—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts††

August 20—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann~

August 30—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood§

August 31—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

September 16—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 18—Los Angeles, CA—BeachLife Ranch

September 21—Richmond, VA—Music At Maymont+

September 22—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

September 24—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival

September 25—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Festival

October 7—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center+

October 8—Greenville, SC—Peace Center Concert Hall+

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden++

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden++

January 9-13, 2023—Rivirea Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4

*with special guests Tanya Tucker and Katie Pruitt

†with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

=with special guest Lucius

×with special guests Lucius and Celisse

‡with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

+a special solo performance

¤with special guests Ani DiFranco and Celisse

#with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse

§with special guest Indigo Girls

**with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

††with special guests Yola and Allison Russell

~with special guests Allison Russell and Celisse

^with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

++with special guest Brittany Howard