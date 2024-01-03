Hans Brings Pure Joy With Electric Elton John Cover, Exchanges Words With Frenemy Simon Cowell on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

Since premiering in June 2006, there have been countless memorable moments on America’s Got Talent. But no matter their talent or set, none compared to the “sex symbol” that is Hans. While making his first appearance back in Season 13, the singer returned for America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Although it has been some time since he graced that AGT stage, he quickly fell back into his routine and set his sights on Simon Cowell.

Yelling “I’m back” to the judges, the crowd erupted into cheer as Hans took the stage. And wanting to make his presence known, the singer tackled Elton John’s “The B-tch is Back.” Wanting nothing more than to win over Simon, who repeatedly criticized the singer, Hans said after performing, “I know you love it Simon, from one b-tch to another!”

While Simon explained that he couldn’t sing or dance, Hans clapped back, “If I can’t sing and I can’t dance, then when am I taking over your job babe?”

Simon might not have loved the performance, but AGT fans sure did as they commented, “Love it. I saw him live on the Pacific Encounter cruise ship at the start of December absolutely amazing.” Another fan wrote, “This guy never fails to make me smile and laugh. Also, He came with the shots back at Simon, he’s hilarious.” And one fan added, “Here’s my honest opinion here. Simon is right he can’t sing or dance, but he does have great showmanship and can be quite theatrical and now here’s the negative comes into play he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least entertains the crowd.”

Hans Takes A Tumble

Before Hans found his way back to AGT, he focused on recovering after he fell off stage while on a cruise ship in Europe. While performing, the singer accidentally fell 13 feet into the orchestra pit. At the time, he shared his injuries with fans, writing,” It’s resulted in a shattered foot and some slight spinal damage. At this stage the spine looks manageable but I will require extensive surgery on my right foot. Obviously not an ideal situation, but it could have been much, much worse. I am being airlifted to London from Turkey today and will be treated when I arrive.”

While recovering, it seems that his relationship with Simon needs a little more tender loving care.

