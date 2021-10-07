Happy Birthday Thom Yorke: Radiohead’s Top 10 Songs

Today (October 7), the great songwriter and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke turns 53 years old, and to celebrate the falsetto-voiced, inventive artist, we thought we’d share our favorite 10 songs from Yorke’s British born band.

Radiohead, which formed in 1985, burst onto the stage with its hit “Creep” in 1992—a song the band and Yorke aren’t particularly fond of anymore. Then the band hit it big with albums like OK Computer, Kid A, and Amnesiac. Today, the band remains one of the most beloved and technically sound on the planet. (The group has even inspired Yorke’s son, Noah, to release new tunes!)

10. “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi“

9. “Karma Police“

8. “Creep“

7. “Reckoner“

6. “High And Dry“

5. “If You Say The Word“

4. “Fake Plastic Trees“

3. “In Rainbows“

2. “Paranoid Android“

1. “House Of Cards“