Radiohead Is Hitting the Road for the First Time in 7 Years: “Who Knows Where This Will All Lead”

Radiohead recently announced that they will be hitting the road for the first time after a seven-year touring hiatus. Come November, Radiohead will embark on a 20-show European tour in five cities. They will play four shows in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin between November 4 and December 12.

To announce the news, Philip Selway wrote in an Instagram post to fans, “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

“It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead. Philip x,” concluded Radiohead’s drummer, Selway.

The Speculation Surrounding Radiohead’s Return to the Road

The speculation around Radiohead’s return to the road has been present ever since the group started a new business venture called RHEUK25 LLP in March. Many fans reportedly assumed this acronym translated to “Radiohead Europe UK 2025.” Following that alleged easter egg, Radiohead also included tickets to a “Radiohead concert of your choice” in a Palisades High School fire relief auction, per Variety.

Another piece of information that bolstered speculation amongst fans was when Thom Yorke acknowledged the assumption with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Yorke told the source, “I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing.” These comments came shortly after Radiohead had rehearsed together in September of 2024.

The last time Thom Yorke and Radiohead took the stage as a cohesive unit was during the closure of the A Moon Shaped Pool tour in August of 2018. Since then, each member has pursued various solo projects, including albums, film scores, and tours. Though per their announcement, that is no longer the case, as Radiohead is officially back together and ready to hit the stage come November 4, 2025.

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images