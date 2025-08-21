Hard Rewind: 3 Country Songs From the 1940s That Helped Pioneer the Genre

When people talk about their favorite country songs, they seemingly pick one from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and so on. Though what they innocently fail to acknowledge is the fact that none of those decades of country music would exist in their nostalgically celebrated capacity if it weren’t for the 1940s. In a commercially popular sense, the 1940s were the decade that led to the boom of country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Prior to the 40s, country music, of course, was relevant, as versions of it had been played for centuries, and acts such as The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers made a name for themselves performing it around the country. However, the 40s were arguably the decade that laid the framework for the influx of popularity that would eventually transpire, and it’s partially thanks to these three songs.

“Walking The Floor Over You” by Ernest Tubb

Released amidst WW2, Ernest Tubb released “Walking The Floor Over You” with Decca Records. Following its 1941 release, Tubb’s single went on to sell over a million copies and went on to became a keystone for the development of honky tonk music.

Notable recognitions Tubb’s single has received include a Grammy Hall of Fame induction and its induction into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Tubb would not only go on to become a popular sensation but also a crucial figure in the development of contemporary country music.

“Blue Moon Of Kentucky” by Bill Monroe

Two staple sub-genres residing under the large umbrella of country music are bluegrass and rockabilly. The song that helped make those two genres staples in the genre was Bill Monroe‘s “Blue Moon Of Kentucky.” Released in 1947, Monroe’s version was a traditional bluegrass waltz that partially launched bluegrass into the public eye. This song went the extra distance when Elvis covered it, and that is when it procured its rockabilly relevance.

Since the release of the song, Monroe’s bluegrass cornerstone has become the official state song of Kentucky and was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. In short, the song has had an insurmountable impact on not just bluegrass but country music as a whole.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams

Hank Williams‘ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is one of the most covered country songs of all time. This is no surprise, as Williams’ 1940s single infused a sense of timeless melancholy into the genre. We are not by any means declaring this as the most influential country song of all time. However, there is certainly an argument to be made.

Since its original release, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Al Green have covered the song. In essence, Williams revolutionized the songwriting practice through his vulnerability, tragic disposition, and sheer honesty.

Photo by Underwood Archives/Shutterstock