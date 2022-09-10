Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces New Slate of Artists

The famed Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has announced a new wave of artists who are set to perform at the California festival.

New names added to the lineup include Elvis Costello, Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Travelin’ McCourys, Bob Schneider, Moonalice, Cymande, Arooj, Aftab, Cedric Watson, Alison Brown, and Jim Lauderdale.

The festival will return to San Francisco, California’s Golden Gate Park on September 30 through October 2.

Artists already announced for the concert include Emmylou Harris, Tré Burt, Meklit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Antibalas, Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Las Cafeteras, Lucius, Galactic, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, Bonny Light Horseman, Rhiannon Giddens w/ Francesco Turrisi, Waxahatchee, Béla Fleck – MyBluegrass Heart, Danielle Ponder, Ismay, Jay Som, Amythyst Kiah, Aoife O’Donovan, and Rainbow Girls.

The full lineup for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will be available on September 13.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has long paid tribute to its legacy acts and this year is no exception. Steve Earle will host a tribute to longstanding regulars like John Prine, Justin Townes Earle, and Nancy Bechtle as well as David Olney, Jerry Jeff Walker & others who we have lost over the past few years. Look for him to lead a guitar pull with several guests on Sunday afternoon at the Banjo Stage.

In addition to his afternoon show in the park, the legendary Costello also announces “Elvis Sings Hunter-Garcia,” a benefit for Prader-Willi Homes Of California. The rare, intimate concert, a tribute to the iconic songwriting of Grateful Dead contributor Robert Hunter and the band’s visionary singer/guitarist Jerry Garcia, will take place the night of September 30 at The Great American Music Hall. There will be two shows, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with tickets available starting at 10 am today (Sept. 10).

For more information, please visit GAMH or Prader-Willi Homes.

Photo: Mark Seliger / Shore Fire Media