3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Jon Batiste, Breland and Joss Stone

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Sweet” by Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Diane Warren

Jon Batiste won just about every award this year, from Grammys to Oscars, and now he has a new video out featuring the renowned Pentatonix and Diane Warren. The vibrant video features a cameo from Warren and sees each member of Pentatonix as animated characters throughout the clip while a crooning Batiste intermixes with them throughout an urban cityscape. Enjoy the lively work below.

2. “What Christmas Means To Me” by Joss Stone

Joss Stone announced this week that she is set to release her first-ever holiday album this year, Merry Christmas, Love, on September 30. To celebrate the news, Stone dropped the single, “What Christmas Means To Me,” which you can check out below in all its festive splendor.

3. “Told You I Could Drink” by Breland

The artist released his new album on Friday (Sept. 9), Cross Country, which was highly anticipated. To celebrate that, the songwriter released the new single, “Told You I Could Drink (feat. Lady A),” earlier this week. Check out the crossover hit below, featuring country sensibilities and R&B prowess.

Photo by Nolan-Knight