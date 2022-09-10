8 of the Best Stripped-Down Acoustic Rock Songs You Should Be Listening To

You know, there’s a reason MTV Unplugged existed and was such a fan favorite for so many years.

Yes, we love acoustic songs. And all the better if they’re songs we’re familiar with from some of our favorite rockers.

Below we will dive into eight of the best stripped-down versions of popular rock tunes from artists like Heart, Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, and more.

1. “All Apologies” by Nirvana

The people’s champ when it comes to MTV Unplugged performances, Nirvana’s performance lasted decades and will last decades more. Here, their song “All Apologies” rings out in golden fashion thanks to lead singer Kurt Cobain’s signature brilliant yet raspy voice. It’s a classic in the truest sense.

2. “Down in a Hole” by Alice in Chains

Another top MTV Unplugged session, this song from, the at times-bleak, Alice in Chains turned out to be an anthem worthy of much praise. The harmonies, the voice—Layne Staley is a vocal god—and the songwriting itself. It’s brilliant.

3. “What I Got” by Sublime

This was a favorite of the ’90s. Sublime had a real moment during that decade with many hits that seemed ubiquitously on the radio. But this song at the end of the band’s self-titled LP might have been the most beloved of the whole batch. Why? Acoustic guitar, baby.

4. “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

What a powerful performance. The song by Springsteen is an American classic, but with him and a guitar and a harmonica under a single spotlight in an otherwise dark room is just perfect. Someone should paint a portrait of it and hang it in the Louvre in Paris to spread the love.

5. “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas

This song was meant for the acoustic guitar. It’s forlorn and whimsical, like a breeze traveling through the leaves and tops of trees, it’s the stuff that dreams are made of. It’s been used in movies and television shows galore but really it lives in your heart.

6. “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” by Green Day

Howard Stern had a knack for getting big-name artists on his show and having them play their hits, stripped-down on an acoustic. This was one of the top offerings from Green Day. A song many of us have tried to learn on guitar but have likely failed. Or at least, we’re not as good at it as the song’s author. Enjoy.

7. “Everlong” by Foo Fighters

Another gem from the Howard Stern show, this version might be better than the original. It’s so good we’ll just leave it here so you can listen. Chills.

8. “Crazy On You” by Heart

There may not be a better duo in the history of rock than sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson. Their songs pierce like a needle through an earlobe and the result is a gem that hangs on. “Crazy On You” with two simple acoustics does not let you down. These two could perform from their living room and win all the awards.

