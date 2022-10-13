HARDY Announces Spring 2023 Tour

After the announcement of his sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, HARDY will take flight next spring.

The country singer-songwriter will embark on a 16-date headlining trek across the United States in support of his forthcoming album.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I’ve been thinking about since we started the recording process,” HARDY said in a statement, assuring the tour will bring fans a mix of fan-favorite country-rock anthems and fresh, new tunes all in an energetic and eclectic live set.

“[the mockingbird & THE CROW] is my best work so far,” the artist continued. “I truly believe that, and I want this tour to reflect that every night.” HARDY also expressed his excitement for friends and supporting acts Blame My Youth and Jameson Rodgers to join him on the road for this tour. “It’s going to be crazy,” he added.

The tour kicks off on the heals of his album’s release on Jan. 20. Beginning on Feb. 16 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the run of shows will come to a close in late April in Irving, Texas.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and will be on sale everywhere on Friday (Oct. 14) at 10 a.m. local time.

Feb. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Old National Centre

Feb. 17 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 23 – Wallingford, Conn. – The Dome at Oakdale

Feb. 24 – New York, N.Y. – Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 25 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore

March 2 – Atlanta, Ga. – The Tabernacle

March 4 – Augusta, Ga. – Bell Auditorium

March 8 – Denver, Colo. – Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 – Anaheim, Calif. – House of Blues

March 11 – Wheatland, Calif. – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Fillmore

April 20 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 – New Orleans, La. – The Fillmore

April 27 – St. Louis, Mo. – The Pageant

April 28 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – The Criterion

April 29 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photo Credit: Ryan Smith/Big Loud PR