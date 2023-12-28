HARDY Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

It’s been a busy year for Michael Wilson Hardy, known professionally as singer/songwriter HARDY. From releasing his second studio album The Mockingbird & the Crow to just recently wrapping up an ultra-successful 2023 tour with the likes of Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe, HARDY is only getting started. The country music artist is set to perform in a number of different North American shows throughout 2024, with more tour dates expected to be announced in the coming months.

The first stop on HARDY’s 2024 tour will be on February 7 in Scottsdale, AZ at Coors Light Birds Nest. Pending any new tour date announcements, his last date for the year will be on August 17 in Calgary, Alberta at Country Thunder Alberta.

HARDY just recently closed his 2023 tour and hasn’t said much on social media about his 2024 tour, but the singer/songwriter was recently interviewed by Maxim Mower for Holler Magazine. In the interview, he noted that 2024 will be even busier than 2023 in terms of new music and touring. “Next year I’m gonna be putting out a lot of music… the next record is going to be the best and the coolest thing I think I’ve done so far,” said HARDY, “Trust me, the title-track off the next record is gonna be the coolest thing I’ve done so far. I guarantee it.”

You can get your tickets to see HARDY live in 2024 through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

HARDY is an American singer/songwriter known for his own produced tracks as well as songs he has written for big names in country like Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Dallas Smith, and more. He released his studio debut A Rock in 2020 to favorable reviews. His most recent venture, The Mockingbird & the Crow, came out in 2023 and reached Number 1 on the Billboard US Top Rock, Hard Rock, Country, and Independent Albums charts. The album was also the theme of his most recent tour. In addition to his upcoming 2024 tour dates and potentially the much-anticipated Hixtape Vol. 3, HARDY will also be releasing a documentary-style short film on January 11.

Don’t wait around to get ahold of your tickets to see HARDY in 2024!

HARDY 2024 Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the HARDY 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets to HARDY’s upcoming 2024 tour dates are currently on sale to the general public, and it doesn’t look like there are any current presale events.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the HARDY 2024 tour?

Tickets are available through HARDY’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

Using StubHub is an excellent way to avoid scams and counterfeit tickets. All purchases via StubHub are backed up by the FanProtect Program guarantee, which ensures that you will get your money back or a replacement ticket in the event of cancellations or other issues.

February 7 – Scottsdale, AZ – Coors Light Birds Nest

February 9 – Scottsdale, AZ – Coors Light Birds Nest

April 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival

April 12 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Rodeo

April 28 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

May 25 – Norfolk, VA – Patriotic Festival

July 13 – Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert

July 18 – Eau Claire, WI

July 18 – 20 – Cullman, AL – Rock The South

August 17 – Calgary, AB, Canada – Country Thunder Alberta

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy

