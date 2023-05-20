Harry Styles Celebrates One Year Anniversary of ‘Harry’s House’: “I’ve Never Been Happier”

One year ago today (May 20), Harry Styles released his blockbuster third album, Harry’s House. The indie-pop flavored album earned the superstar the Album of the Year award at the Grammys and a record-breaking No. 1 hit, “As It Was.”

Given those lauds and the many more Styles has earned during this album cycle, it’s safe to say the project was a special one for the former One Direction member.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the record, Styles took to Instagram to reflect on the creative process of Harry’s House.

“One year of Harry’s House,'” Styles wrote alongside a picture of him, presumably from around the time of the album’s creation. “I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything.”

Harry via Instagram:



Harry’s House was the followup to Styles’ sophomore record, Fine Line.

In a 4 1/2-star review of Harry’s House, American Songwriter, wrote, “There are 13 rooms in Harry’s House, and each one is decorated with a different arrangement of delicious harmonies and complex instrumentation. To put it simply, Harry Styles’s third album is unmistakably groovy.”

The review continued, “To get to the heart of it, Harry’s House pleasantly surprised us—knocked us off our feet actually—with its synth-layered earworms…It sounds like Styles is recounting a series of romantic affairs to a friend. It’s intimate but relatable; complex but easy to listen to. Harry’s House is a summertime fling that, thankfully, seems like it will stick around for quite a while.”

The album has added an extended leg to Styles’ Love On Tour. The trek, which began in 2021, has now promoted two album cycles—first for Fine Line and more recently for Harry’s House. The tour is slated to wrap up this July in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic