Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Following the release of his third solo studio album, Harry Styles appeared on BBC Radio 1’s lauded Live Lounge series. While on the show, the 28-year-old singer brought a selection of songs from Harry’s House to life including “As It Was,” “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

The shining moment of the set however was his punked-up version of Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream.” The indie duo released the track earlier this year as part of their eponymous debut album.

In the cover, Styles trades the upbeat synths of Harry’s House for hard-lined guitar, having a fully-fledged rock star moment. Watch the performance below.

The pop star appeared in the BBC studio ahead of his intimate “One Night Only” show tonight (May 24) at London’s Brixton Academy. The exclusive show follows a vibrant performance at New York’s Belmont Park on Long Island.

Meanwhile, Harry’s House is well on its way to becoming the top album on the U.S. charts. It’s already the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far.

As of May 23, the album has racked up 61,000 chart sales, well surpassing his two previous studio albums. Harry Styles had 57,000 chart sales during its first week in 2017 and Fine Line managed 49,000 in 2019.

In other Styles news, he recently announced an additional leg of his Love On Tour, including huge residencies in New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles, alongside dates in other cities. He is also set to star in a new film, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh. The movie will hit theatres on September 23.