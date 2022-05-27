Harry Styles Charms the Children with a BBC Aired Bedtime Story Reading

Nothing about Harry Styles’s latest album release, Harry’s House, was predictable. The release date was unknown until the pop singer posted the album cover on his Instagram account. The level of production and type of sound was heavily debated up until the album’s release. Now that the album has been released, though, fans have determined that the uncertainty and anticipation were well worth it.

In addition to his album release, Styles has been on a tour of Harry’s House promotion. The latest stop on the creative tour was at the BBC’s CBeebies TV channel.

On the British program, Styles was filmed in an adorable brown and blue polka dot pajama set reading a children’s book called In Every House on Every Street. The children’s book was written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili La Baleine. This house imagery is seemingly oddly familiar, Styles.

“I love that story,” Styles said on the show. “Every house is different, but every house has something in common: all the wonderful things that families and friends do in them. It doesn’t matter whether you live in a house, a flat, or a boat. It’s love that turns wherever you live into a home.”

Other musicians that have made appearances on the CBeebies channel include Dave Grohl and Iggy Pop.

So, if they weren’t fans before, even the tiny tots are Styles stans now.

Watch the full clip of Harry Styles reading In Every House on Every Street below.

Photo by Lillie Eiger