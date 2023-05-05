Hayley Kiyoko Asked to Remove Drag Queens from Nashville Show

Hayley Kiyoko has gone against law enforcement to advocate for drag queens. The “Girls Like Girls” singer has become one of many musicians that incorporated drag queens into their set to protest Tennessee’s “Drag Ban” law.

The LGBTQ+ artist turned to social media earlier this week to recount her experience performing in Nashville. Kiyoko made a stop at Marathon Music Works on her Panorama Tour. Ahead of the show on Monday evening (May 1), she said an “undercover” police officer attended the dress rehearsal to warn her about the legal backlash if she brought draw queens on stage.

She explained that she spent a recent day off at Nashville’s Play Dance Bar, a gay nightclub known for its drag performances. During the spontaneous outing, Kiyoko was brought on stage and met two local queens – Lady LiberTea and Ivy St. James.

“The past 48 hours have been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least,” she explained on Instagram. “Our day off in Nashville, we went to a drag show at @playnashville, and I had the honor of being brought on stage. We then planned to have some fabulous queens join us during my show the next day.

She clarified the incident that attempted to derail her plan of action.

“At soundcheck the day of, I was advised by local law enforcement that having a drag performance at my all-ages show could result in legal action,” Kiyoko pointed out. “They warned us to not bring any drag performers on stage. I was shattered, as you can see in the videos, I recorded reacting to the situation in real-time before the show started.”

The chart-topping artist continued, “I never want to put anyone in a position to be at risk or in danger in any way. But also, where is the line of being silenced? How do we navigate these absurd threats and laws against our community? I find pride in making sure my concerts are safe places for ALL. How can I do that if we aren’t allowed to be ourselves, especially at a predominantly queer concert? We deserve to have a safe space to be ourselves while we navigate the evil that is threatening our own existence.”

The vocalist said that the drag queens she invited showed up at the venue 10 minutes before the start time, leaving her to make a difficult snap decision. Although she was “distraught,” Kiyoko notified her special guests about the dilemma. When Lady LiberTea and Ivy St. James showed “no fear,” they went for it.

“They wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage. So they did,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “Thank you, @theladylibertea and @jivy85 for joining us last night. You looked radiant and truly inspire me. We will not be silenced. We will find ways to continue to be our authentic selves, no matter what. We will not give up. No matter how hard they make it. I love you all so much.”

Not only does the Instagram carousel include the two heart-wrenching videos, but it shares highlights from the performance.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill restricting public drag show performances in Tennessee in early March. The Tennessee state legislature passed Senate Bill 3, which prohibits “adult cabaret performances” in public spaces or in the presence of underage children.

Since then, multiple musicians have used their platforms to voice their concerns and support the drag community. Most recently, Lizzo performed alongside drag queens on her Lizzo: The Special Tour in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kelsea Ballerini invited RuPaul’s Drag Race queens out at the 2023 CMT Music Awards to perform her track, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

(Credit: Trevor Flores – Courtesy Atlantic Records)