Maren Morris Dresses in Drag as Willie Nelson For Billboard Cover

Maren Morris, who has recently been very vocal about her support for the LGBTQ community, dressed in drag as music legend Willie Nelson. Morris posed alongside several well-known drag performers on the cover of Billboard last week.

On the cover, Morris is dressed in a signature Willie Nelson look, donning braids, a cowboy hat, a shiny belt, and a black pair of pants and shirt, the latter featuring some fun designs. In the photo, Morris is accompanied by drag queens Symone, Eureka, and Sasha Colby, who were all contestants on the MTV series RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also in the image is drag king Landon Cider, who is a winner of another drag queen competition show, Dragula.

After sharing the cover on Instagram last week, Nelson himself must have been pleased by his likeness being used in the photo since he commented on the post. Nelson wrote, “Was wondering where that outfit went.” Nelson’s quip was in response to a comment that Billboard originally made, which read, “@willienelsonofficial does @marenmorris’ outfit look familiar? 😉”

The caption for the post read, “As drag bans proliferate, @marenmorris goes deep with drag’s biggest stars on why the show must go on. With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation running rampant, @eurekaohara, @landoncider, @sashacolby and @the_symone join Morris to discuss fighting back against bigotry — and how the music industry can help — in Billboard’s Pride cover story at the link in bio. 🏳️‍🌈”

Morris also shared the Billboard cover on her own Instagram page accompanied by the caption, “Don’t be a drag, just be a… king? Happy Pride month, y’all. 🌈💕” Morris continues to show her support for the LGBTQ community, especially drag performers, with the “Girl” singer recently informing Nashville concertgoers that she introduced her toddler to drag queens. During a concert at the Bridgestone Arena, Morris told her audience, “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today. So, Tennessee, f–king arrest me.”

