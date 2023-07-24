Paramore Cancels Several Shows Amid Undisclosed Illness

Paramore has postponed four shows on their North American tour, due to an illness. The band first postponed their show in San Francisco on Saturday (July 22), which has been moved to Aug. 7 and was forced to reschedule three more shows in July.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band’s Seattle show, originally scheduled for July 24, has been moved to Aug. 9, Portland was postponed from July 25 to Aug. 10, and Salt Lake City, Utah has been moved from July 27 to Aug. 13. Currently, the band’s July 29 show in Tulsa, Oklahoma and following in St. Louis on July 30 are still listed on their site, along with the remaining and rescheduled dates in August.

“As announced yesterday, our show in San Francisco was postponed due to illness within the touring party,” read a statement by the band on their social media, following the postponed show in San Francisco. “After much deliberation, in the interest of our health and ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows this week in Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City.”

In another statement, following Paramore’s last-minute postponement in San Francsico, the band apologized to ticket holders. “We tried everything in our ability to put on the show last night,” said the band. “We know that some of you waited in line for hours, traveled far distances, and moved around plans to be there. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The band added, “To everyone affected by these postponements, please know that we do not take postponing a show lightly. The last thing we want to do is postpone a show that we’ve all been looking forward to for months. We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon.”

After the band’s remaining July and August dates, Paramore is scheduled to kick off an international tour in New Zealand on Nov. 18. The tour will run through dates in Australia and Europe and continue on into next before concluding with three shows at Wembley Stadium in August of 2024.

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage