Lainey Wilson, Deana Carter Share “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Strawberry Wine” Mashup

The collaboration the country music world has been asking for between Lainey Wilson and Deana Carter finally made its way to TikTok. Weeks after Wilson shared her own mashup of her current single “Watermelon Moonshine” with Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” Carter returned the favor.

“There’s been overwhelming requests for me to do this song,” Carter shared on TikTok. “I wanted to do it and I wanted to shout out to my girl Lainey. I’m so proud of you, girl. I love you and you’re just knocking it out of the park. So, since you did such a good song on my song, I want to try this for you.”

Carter then segued into the chorus of Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” on acoustic guitar as Wilson watched and harmonized along with the singer. “Clearly I was very inspired by ‘Strawberry Wine,’” Wilson said in the clip.

Carter then sang the chorus of her 1996 chart-topper “Strawberry Wine,” seamlessly merging the two songs into a fitting mashup. “If this song does not take you back, y’all, to that certain time, place, memory,” Wilson said during the performance. “That’s what country music is all about.”

“Sounds like a good duet to me,” Carter concluded.

In an interview with American Songwriter about “Watermelon Moonshine,” Wilson hinted that a mashup could be on the way with Carter. “A lot of folks have compared it to ‘Strawberry Wine,’” Wilson said of her top 20 and rising single. “There will never be another ‘Strawberry Wine,’ but this could be the modern take on it. Maybe we need to do a little mashup or something, I don’t know.”

Wilson wrote “Watermelon Moonshine” with Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt. It is the second single from her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. “It’s truly about that young, wild crazy love,” Wilson told American Songwriter. “That time in your life when nothing else matters.

“During this busy season of life that I’m in, I want to write about things that make me feel grounded,” she continued. “You can’t help but listen to ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and think about that one person you were madly in love with.”

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Axios After Hours Presented By Live Nation)